IFD: Major fire destroys vacant tire shop on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A major fire destroyed a vacant tire shop on Indianapolis' near east side Sunday evening, requiring more than 60 firefighters and over five hours to extinguish.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded to multiple 911 calls reporting heavy fire and smoke at 5239 E. Washington Street near North Butler Avenue. Engine 25 arrived first at 6:59 p.m. to find smoke showing with fire breaking through the roof.

The situation escalated when neighbors reported possible squatters living inside the building at 7:16 p.m. Firefighters conducted a hasty search one minute later.

Structural collapse became a major concern as crews reported a wall collapse at 7:18 p.m. Command ordered all firefighters to exit the building at 7:19 p.m. due to roof collapse danger.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 11:19 p.m., nearly four hours and 20 minutes after arrival. The fire was completely extinguished at 11:52 p.m.

The response involved 24 IFD units with 60 firefighters using six handlines, four supply lines and three aerial operations.

Indianapolis EMS, IMPD, and the IFD/Salvation Army rehab support unit assisted at the scene. One residence behind the structure lost power, prompting IFD victim assistance to help with temporary shelter.

The Department of Public Works provided heavy equipment to move debris and salt trucks for icy conditions on nearby roads and sidewalks.

This marks the third fire at this location, with neighbors repeatedly reporting squatters as the suspected cause.

IFD and IMPD fire investigators are investigating the cause.