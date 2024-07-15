IFD pulls car from creek on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — First responders pulled a car from a creek, along with a 65-year-old driver, in Indianapolis on Sunday.

IFD

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the intersection of West 79th Street and North Meridian Street on reports of a crash just after 5:30 p.m.

IFD

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle that had travelled approximately 500 feet through a wooded area, hit two trees and landed wheels down in Williams Creek near the bridge.

IFD says the 65-year-old driver was not seriously injured.

IFD

The events leading up to the crash are not currently known.

