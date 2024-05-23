Watch Now
IFD rescues ducklings from Soldiers and Sailors Monument pool

Posted at 9:52 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 09:52:16-04

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, firefighters from IFD rescued six ducklings from the pools at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in downtown Indy

According to IFD, crews were called by IMPD to Monument Circle to assist a duck and her ducklings from the pools at the monument.

The mother duck and her ducklings had been swept into one of the drains of the pool, according to IFD.

In all six ducklings were rescued with five being in a strainer basket and one being retrieved by hand.

The ducklings born on Tuesday in one of the flower pots that decorate the the circle.

All duckling were reconnected with their mother and are safe.

