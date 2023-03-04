IFD rescues ten from east side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department rescued ten people from an apartment fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to Arlington Green Apartments at 6050 E 21st at 2:27 a.m. after multiple reports of a fire and people jumping from a window.

Crews arrived to the three-story structure to find fire and smoke showing from the first floor.

A total of 13 IFD units were called to the scene.

At around 2:42 a.m., firefighters were able to get the fire under control and conduct a search of the building. They rescued at least five people from the building by ladder and by foot.

Altogether, ten people reported needing medical checkout: 9 adults and one child. Six of those adults were transported to Eskenazi with slight injuries, three were checked on scene and released and one walked away from the scene.

Two people of the people transported to the hospital had jumped from the third-floor window of the apartment, according to IFD.

One dog, from the second floor, died in the fire.

IFD says one unit of the building was on fire, while several other buildings were affected by smoke. They are unsure how many people are displaced from the fire.

IFD did say there were working fire alarms in the building.

This fire is currently under investigation.