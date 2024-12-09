IFD rescues two men from island in White River

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are now safe after being rescued from an island in White River by the Indianapolis Fire Department early Monday morning.

According to the department, firefighters from Tactical Rescue 14 and 7 were dispatched to the White River around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the sound of yelling led them to two men on a small island on the west side of the river. Crews were able to slowly make their way through icy conditions in the water to find the men, which took about 30 minutes.

ifd

The men, ages 21 and 43, told firefighters that they were trying to do a good deed and recover stolen bikes off the island. The men said they made their way onto the island using a small black raft that floated away as they carried out their mission.

The men were stranded on the island for about 1.5 hours before a bystander heard their cries for help and called 911.

IFD said the men were unharmed but cold when crews got to them. They were checked out by medics on the scene.