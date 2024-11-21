IFD responds to fire at east side restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at an east side restaurant early Thursday morning.

The department was dispatched to the Four Seasons Family Restaurant at 1935 N. Shadeland Ave around 6:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of a fire. Employees of the restaurant reported that fire started to show after the neon sign was turned on.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof and made an aggressive offensive attack.

The department said they searched the building and found no one inside. All occupants and employees were reported to be okay.

The fire was under control in an hour.

IFD said the smoke alarms inside the restaurant were working. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.