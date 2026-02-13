IFD seeking information on fire at southside Indy restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire investigators are asking for the public's help as they continue processing the scene of a fire that damaged a restaurant on Indy's south side early Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire 1180 W Southport Road at 2:33 a.m. The business was known as briefly Hot Pot Lovers was the former site of Jakes Pub.

The incident required 27 IFD units with 60 firefighters and 4 Decatur Township Fire Department units with 10 firefighters. Operations included six handlines, four supply lines and two aerial operations. No injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the IFD Fire Investigations Unit is specifically seeking information about people or vehicles in the area or parking lot of Jakes Pub between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators are also asking residents in the nearby Meridian Woods South neighborhood along Acadia Court, Alydar Circle and Beal Court to check their Ring, Nest or other security cameras between that time for vehicles or people that wouldn't normally belong in the area.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or the IFD Fire Investigations Unit at 317-327-6700.

IFD has not disclosed whether the incident is being investigated as arson at this time.