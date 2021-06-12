IFD: Steam pipe sends debris into air, residents advised to avoid the area

UPDATE: The pipe is now shut down, according to IFD. No one was injured in the incident. IFD is still asking people to avoid the area.

3:43 PM - After one more push of heavy steam, @citizensenergy gets underground steam pipe shut down and #IFD Command terminates incident. Please continue to stay clear of the area - Senate & Michigan as #CitizensEnergy works to investigate cause. No Injuries pic.twitter.com/l6mg0O0NZ4 — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) June 12, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Michigan and Senate after an underground steam pipe let loose sending hot steam & debris into the air, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Citizens Energy is currently on scene working to shut down the pipe.