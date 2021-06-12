Watch
IFD: Steam pipe sends debris into air, residents advised to avoid the area

Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 16:19:10-04

UPDATE: The pipe is now shut down, according to IFD. No one was injured in the incident. IFD is still asking people to avoid the area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Michigan and Senate after an underground steam pipe let loose sending hot steam & debris into the air, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Citizens Energy is currently on scene working to shut down the pipe.

