IFD to provide fire services for Beech Grove

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department and the City of Beech Grove have entered an interlocal agreement that will allow IFD to provide fire protection and prevention services for the City for the next 20 years.

Under the agreement, all sworn Beech Grove firefighters will become employees and sworn firefighters of IFD. Beech Grove will still provide ambulance service.

Discussions about the interlocal agreement began in July. It was then approved by the city council and city county council. The agreement could be extended.

The operational date is scheduled for on or about December 25, 2021.

In addition to a one time upfront cost of approximately $130,000 for the outfitting of uniforms and gear, Beech Grove will pay Indianapolis the following:

Operational date: $3,246,610.00

2022 $ 3,246,610.00

2023 $ 3,344,009.00

2024 $ 3,444,330.00

2025 $ 3,547,660.00

2026 $ 3,654,090.00

2027 $ 3,763,713.00

2028 $ 3,876,625.00

2029 $ 3,992,924.00

2030 $ 4,112,712.00

2031 $ 4,236,094.00

2032 $ 4,363,177.00

2033 $ 4,494,073.00

2034 $ 4,628,896.00

2035 $ 4,767,763.00

2036 $ 4,910,796.00

2037 $ 5,058,120.00

2038 $ 5,209,864.00

2039 $ 5,366,160.00

2040 $ 5,527,145.00

2041 $ 5,692,960.00

