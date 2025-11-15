IFD vehicle flips, lands on car after being hit by driver, no serious injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Fire Department vehicle flipped through the air after being struck by a driver Saturday afternoon, but fortunately no one was seriously injured in the crash.

According to the department, the incident occurred at 38th Street and Georgetown Road at 1:28 p.m. as two IFD vehicles were responding to a house fire.

According to IFD, a 26-year-old female driver in a Toyota Camry was traveling east on 38th Street at a high rate of speed when she allegedly went through lanes of stopped westbound traffic and struck an IFD Emergency Duty Officer vehicle that was turning left onto Georgetown Road.

The impact launched the fire department vehicle into the air, spinning it 180 degrees before it landed on the windshield of a Ford Fusion stopped at the traffic light. The 18-year-old male driver of the Fusion was unhurt but shaken by the incident.

The IFD officer driving the emergency vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, checked at the scene, and released. Per protocol, he was given a breathalyzer test that registered 0.00. The woman who caused the crash was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries.

An IMPD officer who was stopped at the light witnessed the collision, along with the IFD Battalion Chief who was following behind the emergency vehicle. Both fire vehicles had their emergency lights and sirens activated while responding to the call.

Despite the crash delaying their response, IFD units still arrived at the house fire on Voight Drive by 1:20 p.m. The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes. One dog and two cats were safely rescued, and Animal Care and Control responded to the scene.

IMPD is investigating the crash.