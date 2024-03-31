IFD: Vehicles burned in southside arson fire leads to diesel runoff into creek

INDIANAPOLIS — Several vehicles were damaged on Saturday in two separate fires in Indianapolis, with one causing diesel to run into a nearby creek.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the first fire was intentionally set.

Investigators say arson at 6749 S Tibbs Ave caused damage to several semi Trailers, a Cement Mixer and a Semi Cab.

The fire was under control with no injuries, but it caused several saddle tanks to rupture and leak diesel into a nearby creek.

HazMat crews used absorbent materials to contain the runoff but are now working with Marion County Health and DPW for assistance.

Shortly after the first fire, IFD responded to 2614 W. Vermont Street for more vehicles on fire.

The fire was put out with no injuries, however, the department said 15 cars, three Semi Trucks, and a small commercial bus were significantly damaged.

The fires are under investigation.