IHA Department of Public Safety dissolved; IHA officers no longer have police power

The Indianapolis Housing Agency's police force has been dissolved.

The agency had its own police officers, who responded to crime and other resident reports.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA) police officers no longer have police powers. IMPD has already seized IHA's police equipment.

WRTV

Sources tell WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson that the Department of Public Safety lost the trust of many residents and this is a push to improve safety.

"We need them. We need them here with us. We need them here to protect us," said resident Torrence Johnson.

Johnson lives at Barton Annex, downtown.

WRTV

He filed a police report for being assaulted three months ago.

"I've been physically attacked right here at the office by this lady resident that stays here," said Johnson.

He's concerned about safety and a lack of transparency.

WRTV

"I'm really scared now because this lady's running around attacking me," he said. "I know Steve and Officer Mayes. I know them personally, and they are good people."

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the city of Indianapolis jointly took over the properties in April 2024 because of how the agency was managing itself and its residents.

Sources say while the IHA officers are being let go, a private security company is in place at properties.

WRTV

IMPD will increase patrols at the housing sites along with Indy Peacekeepers.

IMPD police records show they've responded to more than 80 calls this year at Barton Tower alone.

That's one out of IHA's 12 properties.

WRTV

"You have people that are senior citizens that utilize certain services to make them feel secure in their homes. So, that is a concern," said Terry Mason.

WRTV asked Mason if he has seen any changes since the city and HUD took over.

"Yes and no, they have had to have temporary phone numbers in IHA for the people that are on their vouchers or in their home building programs, as well as for their maintenance issues. They've had to have those for people to contact them for work orders, issues in the home, or emergency needs," said Mason.

For Johnson, he's hoping the security changes work.

WRTV

"Because if they're not around, their presence makes people behave," he said.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development said it will remain committed to fostering a safe environment and will keep residents informed during this transition.

The Full statement from a HUD/IHA spokesperson is as follows: