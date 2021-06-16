IHA installing new surveillance cameras at Blackburn Terrace Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — A spike in crime is behind the new surveillance cameras at Blackburn Terrace Apartments.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency is replacing its current camera system at its apartment complex at 30th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

The new state-of-the-art technology will include 27 new cameras being installed. They will provide 66 views and let police read the license plates of vehicles entering the complex and those driving in the area.

The new surveillance is a result of a couple of shootings caused by people who visit the complex or park in the area, not the actual tenants.

The executive director of IHA says the agency has an obligation to focus on crime prevention. You can hear from him in the video above.

The new system at Blackburn will be connected to the network of cameras which the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department can monitor.

The housing agency is spending $127,000 on the cameras.