IHS kicks off race season by celebrating the history of the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is kicking off the month of May by taking a look back.

IHS partnered with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to host an event celebrating the history of the Indianapolis 500.

There were a variety of educational activities for families to take part in.

Guests were able to run toy cars on a model track made of different materials. Each material was what the Speedway track was made out of at one point. The objective was to see which materials work best and how it affected the cars.

There were also activities geared specifically towards kids.

They were able to build on top of cars with building blocks and send them down the track to see if they could make an aerodynamic car.

There was also a station that allowed guests to build their own replica of the IMS Pagoda.

Attendees were able to see artifacts from the IMS Museum, including the famed Borg-Warner trophy, an original brick from the speedway and a milk bottle signed by driver Ed Carpenter.

WRTV

Legendary broadcaster Paul Page was there to talk about his book, “Hello, I’m Paul Page: It’s Race Day in Indianapolis.”

WRTV

“At HIS, we call ourselves Indiana’s storytellers and as a storyteller, Paul Page is one of the best,” Casey Terry, Manager of Engagement at HIS, said.

The 107th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.

For more information on IHS, click here.