'I'm going to fight until I'm gone': Fountain Square neighbors angry about grease cleaning facility

INDIANAPOLIS — The Commercial Grease Trap Cleaning Corp complex has operated in Fountain Square for 30 years. Residents say its stench has made it an unwelcome neighbor and want it gone immediately.

Dozens of neighbors shared their experience living next to the Deloss Street facility with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management Wednesday night, and none of them had anything positive to say.

One said the smell "emanates through the drains." A young child said he would not play outside because it "stinks." Another said the smell from the grease was so overwhelming, she thought something was dead.

The most bombastic testimony came from Dennis Sutton, an elderly man on oxygen who has lived right behind the facility since it was constructed.

"30 years. It's bad," Sutton said. "You can't even enjoy being out in your yard because of the smell. Me and my wife have wasted a lot of money owning a home and going to a hotel when it happens."

Cameron Perisutti lives a street away from the facility. He broke down in tears during the meeting and pleaded with IDEM to take action against the grease cleaning complex.

"Why are we addressing this now and not 30 years ago?" Perisutti said. "The cost and risk this permit brings the community outweighs any justification."

In a report earlier this week, Commercial Grease Traps Cleaning Corp owner Scott Issacs spoke with WRTV over the phone. He said he's aware of the odor, has addressed it several times, and that he strives to be a good neighbor in Fountain Square.

Perisutti filed a motion against the facility with the Indianapolis Board of Zoning Appeals. That hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Sutton said he will not let up his anger until the facility is closed.

"I'm going to fight until I'm gone," Sutton said. "Then my son will fight."

