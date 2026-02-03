Immigration bill advances at Indiana Statehouse after lengthy committee hearing

INDIANAPOLIS — An immigration enforcement bill moved forward at the Indiana Statehouse following an hours-long committee hearing. Supporters argue it will enhance public safety, while opponents worry it will create fear in immigrant communities.

The legislation would require all county jails to comply with ICE detention holds, a measure backed by the state Attorney General's office. Republican lawmakers say the bill will strengthen immigration enforcement across Indiana.

"When you have local jails, local sheriffs refusing to honor detainees, it creates immediate serious public safety risk for the communities in those counties as well as for communities in surrounding counties," said Blake Lanning, Assistant Chief Deputy of the Attorney General.

The bill was amended in committee to include a provision requiring hospitals to report quarterly to the state what identification Medicaid patients used when admitted. Supporters say this would prevent undocumented immigrants from accessing entitlement programs.

"Indiana spends approximately $1.5 billion on English as a second language programs in public schools. This has more than doubled since a decade ago," said Nathan Roberts of Save Heritage Indiana, who supports the bill.

The Attorney General can also seek court orders to stop violations and impose civil penalties on government entities that don't comply with immigration detention requests. However, before taking action against county jails, the Attorney General must consult with the Department of Correction on recent inspections and provide notice to the jail. The bill also removes the "mens rea standard" (intent requirement) for violations of immigration enforcement laws by government bodies or colleges.

The mandate for compliance wasn't supported by all. Some raised concerns about removing local control from communities.

"When residents fear that any interaction with their local government could have immigration consequences, right or wrong, crimes go unreported, and communities are less safe," said Anita Joshi, Carmel City Councilor, who opposes the legislation.

As students continue to walk out of their schools to protest ICE actions, many showed up to testify against the bill. Some expressed worry about family members, while others argued for alternative solutions that don't require detaining people.

"This is no longer about politics; this is about humane decency. With everything going on, especially with what's going on in Minneapolis, American citizens have died. This is no longer about immigrants," Diana Espinoza, a Pike High School senior, said.

The amended bill passed along party lines with a vote of 9 to 4. Republican Danny Lopez said he supports the bill for now but wants to see improvements before it reaches the governor's desk.

