IMPD: 3 people injured, several others detained after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Three people were taken to a hospital after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 3:15 a.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of South Meridian Street.

Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds.

One person was said to be in critical condition, and two others were stable when transported to a hospital.

IMPD says multiple people have been detained, but no arrests have been made.