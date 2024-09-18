IMPD announces installation of in-car cameras on all marked patrol cars

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is making a move designed to improve transparency and better protect you and their officers.

“It’s a great accountability tool for our officers and our community,” IMPD Police Chief Chris Bailey said.

On Wednesday, the department announced in-dash cams that be placed in hundreds of police cars. Each marked police vehicle is expected to have two in-car cameras, roughly 700 in total.

“I’m sure that in the future, whether it’s an officer involved incident or an incident involving our community, these cameras will be a valuable evidence and perspective about what exactly happened,” IMPD Chief Bailey said.

IMPD says that the cameras are equipped with a forward-facing camera that captures the view of the officer’s perspective and an interior backseat camera that documents the actions and behaviors of individuals in the backseat.

“What’s good about this is it’s a stable platform. You have seen our body cameras in the past. Officers are moving,” Chief Bailey said.

Per a release from IMPD, in the 2024 IMPD budget, $591,000 was allocated per year to enhance the body worn camera and in-car camera program.

Part of that includes the purchase and installation of 700 in-car camera systems.

IMPD says the installation process began in July 2024.