IMPD arrests juvenile, reviews officer conduct after viral video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reviewing an officer's conduct after a viral video involving juveniles at a traffic stop has sparked controversy.

IMPD said officers received information that students may be armed at a planned protest and began monitoring the event. Officers observed a juvenile male enter a vehicle with a gun and initiated a traffic stop once the vehicle left the area.

During the stop, officers reportedly found a loaded handgun within reach of the juvenile, who was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.

IMPD acknowledged that some language heard "does not reflect the standards or values of the IMPD." The department said the involved officer was wearing a body camera that recorded the encounter.

"Accountability is essential to building trust and legitimacy with our community," IMPD stated. An internal review is underway to determine the full circumstances, including statements captured on video.

The Fraternal Order of Police released a statement defending the officer. The union said the language was justified, given the dangerous situation involving armed juveniles, and helped prevent escalation.

"While it's jarring to hear without the complete set of facts and context of the interaction (including the threats faced by the officers during the intervention); it becomes more understandable once recognizing the need for immediate compliance along with a direct verbal warning in lieu of use of force," the FOP stated.

"Our collective professional police organization is aware of the incomplete video circulating in the public space capturing a portion of a traffic stop.



Often our officers are placed in impossible situations. One of the ‘standards and values’ of IMPD is preservation of life. That also includes the lives of our officers when faced with armed juveniles in volatile situations.



Science clearly proves blunt language (including curse words) is a normal reactionary response in situations where the life of the people involved are in peril.



If an Officer had the opportunity to use such language in order to prevent the mass shooting in Downtown Indianapolis last summer, they would be applauded for saving lives.



Yet that requires 20/20 hindsight after the fact while knowing what we know now (including 7 shot with 2 killed).



Instead, such tragedies were not the outcome in this event, in part, because of the effective police intervention.



While blunt, the officers verbal warnings and immediate actions prevented the matter from escalating.



Perhaps we should be more offended by armed juveniles near a large group of protesters, than an officer using profanity while making clear noncompliance may result in a person’s death.



We welcome a full review by the IMPD and expect all the facts related to the juvenile in dangerous possession of a firearm to be examined, including how the juvenile came into illegal possession of the gun.



In the interim, we are grateful that the officers who risked their lives were able to safely resolve the tense rapidly evolving situation without injuries to anyone involved, including themselves.”



WRTV has reached out to IMPD for the body camera footage and court documents related to the case.