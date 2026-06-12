IMPD arrests suspect and victim in near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The suspect and a victim in an April shooting incident have been arrested and charged following an investigation by Indianapolis police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of Shamar Bacote, 20, and Kion Williams, 24, on Friday.

Bacote, facing charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm, was arrested in connection with a shooting incident on the near north side on April 19, when a shot and wounded Williams arrived at an emergency room.

IMPD connected the incident to a “call for service” that occurred 10 minutes earlier in the area of 25th Street and North College Avenue.

While at the College Avenue scene, IMPD says detectives located and detained Bacote, but he was released. During the investigation, officers eventually named Bacote a suspect and took him into custody sometime last week.

Williams was also taken into custody, as police learned he was a “serious violent felon” in possession of a machine gun during the April incident. Police also arrested Harlin, who was with Williams at the time of his arrest.

Williams and Harlin face charges of illegal possession of a firearm.

Court records show Bacote will be in court for a jury trial on Aug. 10. Williams and Harlin will be in court for their trials on Sept. 8.