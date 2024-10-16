IMPD arrests three juveniles for armed carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested three juveniles for a carjacking on Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 3200 block of North Central Avenue for a carjacking that just took place.

The victim told police that five suspects approached him, two were armed with handguns and three were wearing masks.

One of the suspects reportedly stole the victim's driver's license, cell phone, and $100 in cash. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim's car.

Less than an hour later, police said they located the carjacked vehicle in the 3100 block of Meadows Drive.

Officers saw five males exiting the apartment complex and approached them for questioning but they fled on foot.

Three of the five suspects were apprehended. They were positively identified by the victim and arrested.

One of the arrested suspects had the victim’s driver’s license in his pocket, and $800 in cash was found in the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was returned to the owner.

IMPD is still searching for the two other suspects. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).