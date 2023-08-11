IMPD ask for help finding missing person

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

23-year-old Mya-Monet Posey is described as 5'7", 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Posey was last seen June 22, 2023 in the 6400 block of Avacado Drive.

Police said Posey is believed to be in danger.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).