Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

IMPD asks for public's assistance to find missing teen

MISSING PERSON - 1 PHOTO (1).png
IMPD
IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Zanyrha Bird.<br/>
MISSING PERSON - 1 PHOTO (1).png
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 16:01:41-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to find a missing teenage girl.

15-year-old Zanyrha Bird was last seen on Nov. 1 in the area of 2600 Hillside Ave ,near E 25th St and N Keystone Ave.

Bird is described as 5’5", 190 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

According to police, Bird may be a danger to herself.

If located, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOWNLOAD THE WRTV MOBILE APP