IMPD asks for public's assistance to find missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to find a missing teenage girl.

15-year-old Zanyrha Bird was last seen on Nov. 1 in the area of 2600 Hillside Ave ,near E 25th St and N Keystone Ave.

Bird is described as 5’5", 190 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

According to police, Bird may be a danger to herself.

If located, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).