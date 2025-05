INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are looking for a missing teen on Wednesday.

18-year-old Zachary Bean was last seen on Wednesday in the 300 block of N. Jersey Street, police say.

IMPD describes Bean as 5'9, 208 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be in need of medical assistance.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.