IMPD searching for 11-year-old girl missing from far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons detectives are searching for an 11-year-old girl and asking for the public's help.

According to a press release, 11-year-old Mkayla Neblett was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 5, in the 10000 block of John Jay Drive.

IMPD describes her as 5', 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tan and white coat, khaki pants, and clear Ugg boots.

If you have information on Mkayla Neblett's whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).