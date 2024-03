INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old woman.

Jessica Grahn is 5’9” and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Thursday, February 29 in the 3200 block of East Michigan Street.

IMPD

Jessica might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 immediately.