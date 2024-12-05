IMPD asking for public's help in locating missing 34-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons detectives are asking for the public's help in locating 34-year-old man.

John McIntosh is described as 5'9”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in the area of 18 E Caven Street.

Police said John may be experiencing mental health issues and may need immediate emergency medical attention.

John is known to frequent the southeast side of Indianapolis but is also known to visit various other areas of Indianapolis.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).