IMPD asking for public's help in locating missing teenage girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing person detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Skylyn Negron, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the 4100 block of Continental Court on the city's south side.
Police said Skylyn was last seen wearing a green and cream-colored shirt and red flip-flops. On her right hand, she has a star tattoo between her thumb and pointer finger.
Skylyn is believed to be in need of medical attention.
If located, please call 911 immediately.
