IMPD asking for public's help in locating missing teenage girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing person detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Skylyn Negron, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the 4100 block of Continental Court on the city's south side.

Police said Skylyn was last seen wearing a green and cream-colored shirt and red flip-flops. On her right hand, she has a star tattoo between her thumb and pointer finger.

Skylyn is believed to be in need of medical attention.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

WATCH | Latest Headlines