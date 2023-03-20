IMPD asks community to help find missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing Indianapolis woman.

Police say 24-year-old Rachel Young was last seen on Thursday, February 2 in the 8100 block of Clearvista Parkway.

Young is described as being 5’3", 112 lbs. with brown hair and has blue eyes.

IMPD

Police say that Young may be in need of medical assistance.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

