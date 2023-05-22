IMPD asks for help locating two Indianapolis teens

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating two runaway teens who they believe may be a risk to each other or the public.

They are searching for 15-year-old Crystal Wright and 15-year-old Donovan Jaggers.

Wright is described as 5’0”, 100 pounds with red hair and blue eyes and was last seen on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the 2900 block of Youngberry Court. Police say she may be in need of medical attention.

Jaggers is described as 6’0”, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the 7200 block of Chimney Rock Court. He was last seen wearing a multi-color woven hoodie, blue jeans, and red/white shoes. Police say he may be in need of medical attention.

Police say that the two teens are believed to be together and may be a risk to each other or the public.

If located, police ask that you dial 911 immediately.