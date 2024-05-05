IMPD asks for public's help in locating missing 2-year-old last seen on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 2-year-old.

According to the department, Anna Fabor Mandanda was last seen at 3 p.m. on Saturday, in the 6900 block of Governors Point Blvd. on the city's south side.

Mandanda is described as being 3' and around 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be wearing a blue shirt and have no diaper on.

Anyone with information on Mandanda's whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.