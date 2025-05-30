IMPD asks public for help in finding missing two-year-old on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 2-year-old Wendy, who was last seen in the 10000 block of Governours Lane, IMPD posted on social media Thursday night.

According to the post, Wendy is described as a light-skinned black female, with her hair styled in three ponytails.

Police say she was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Thursday near a playground, wearing a pink shirt with black pants.

IMPD is searching the area on foot and using a drone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD.