IMPD asks the community's help in finding a missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help to find 66-year-old Mark King.

Authorities say Mark is described as 5’10”, 162 pounds, with gray hair, a brown mustache and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Wednesday, June 18, in the 100 block of South Arlington Avenue on foot. Mark is likely wearing a bright orange shirt.

IMPD says Mark may be in need of medical attention.

If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.