IMPD Chaplains hold a prayer vigil for families of homicide victims

INDIANAPOLIS — An hour of prayer was held Monday night for IMPD, the City of Indianapolis, and those impacted by deadly violence.

"We're praying for them. Of course, we want our detectives to solve the cases, but we hate that so many people are having to go through these kinds of tragedies and so much suffering," Chief Randal Taylor said.

IMPD chaplains held a prayer vigil honoring families that have lost a loved one to acts of violence.

"Making phone calls to mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, aunts and uncles who have lost their loved ones. And many times, they don't want to answer they don't want to answer the phone. They see who's calling and these are still wounds that are still open," Chaplain John Russell said.

WRTV

Open wounds that may never heal. Deserving support and love, to carry on.

"This is my 36th year in law enforcement, including my 4th year in December as chief and it is difficult," Taylor said.

Taylor opened up to those in the congregation of Jones Tabernacle AME Zion Church Monday night sharing just how personal this is for him.

"I myself, my wife, my family was a victim sitting in the same seat as those who lost loved ones to homicides back in '97 when my father-in-law was killed by a 12-year-old," Taylor said.

"Chaplaincy is not about words. It's not about scripture. It's not about your religion or denomination. I learned that ministry is about presence," Chaplain Tia Graham said.

WRTV

Graham said with the increase in gun violence and suicide in the city their presence is important now more than ever, especially for our youth.

"Those people belong to somebody regardless of the situation or how they got to be in the situation. Whether it was by suicide or homicide or even natural causes. They belong to someone," Graham said.

Graham attended the vigil with her 7-year-old grandson. Using this space to shed some light on grief, healing, and strength.

"His dad is a single father because of violence and crime. When you know grief, you can share that experience and that pain with someone else without judgment and without criticism. Yes, he's a very reminder of how real this is," Graham said.

IMPD Chaplains host prayer vigils twice a year. They say although the number of folks who attend may be small, they believe their message is helping the city heal.