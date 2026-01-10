IMPD Chief Chris Bailey explains why he's trading his badge for new role in the mayor's office after 27 years

INDIANAPOLIS — After nearly 27 years serving the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Chief Chris Bailey is preparing to transition into a new role in Mayor Joe Hogsett's office as Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff.

Bailey, who became police chief in 2024, will start his new position on February 2nd.

WRTV's Nicole Griffin sat down with him in his soon-to-be new office on Friday, where he will take on his new responsibilities next month.

"I'm not going anywhere. I'll be a resource for the next chief just like the previous chiefs were for me," Bailey said.

Bailey shares that he did not plan on leaving his position as police chief.

"My commitment to the mayor was to complete his third term as the police chief, and that was my goal," Bailey said.

After former Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff Dan Parker left the office at the end of 2025 following three years in the role, Bailey was offered the job.

"I was completely satisfied being the chief of police. It was the honor of my career, privilege of my career to serve in that position, and I was certainly ready to end my career in city government that way, but circumstances, as they are, after much deliberation and thought, I thought I could contribute and give back even further to the city," Bailey said.

Bailey believes his experience has prepared him for this new challenge.

"When the leader of the city asks me to serve, I feel like I have a moral obligation to do that. I feel like my skill set, the experience I've had have set me up for this role. I have a lot to learn," Bailey said.

Despite violent crime reductions during Bailey's tenure as chief, public safety remains his top priority in his new position.

"Look, we have a lot of work to do. 140 people lost their lives as a result of a criminal homicide in 2025. That's unacceptable. We have to do better. We have to do better as a community," Bailey said.

Bailey plans to remain engaged with the police department to continue pushing the city's safety initiatives forward.

When WRTV asked about future political aspirations, Bailey remained focused on his immediate responsibilities.

"I'm focused on governing, that's my role. No one knows what the future holds for any of us, but I know what the next two years hold for me, and that's helping govern this city and move it forward and continue to make it the best city in the entire country," Bailey said.

Mayor Hogsett will announce Bailey's replacement as police chief in the coming weeks.