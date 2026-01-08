IMPD Chief Chris Bailey to be next Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced on Thursday that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey has been appointed as Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff, effective February 2.

According to the press release, Indianapolis has experienced double-digit percentage reductions in violent crime, property crime and overall crime under Bailey's leadership. Bailey has served the Circle City for over 26 years, first joining IMPD's leadership team in 2014 and then being appointed Chief of Police in January 2024.

“Chris Bailey is a proven leader with a longstanding career defined by service, accountability, and meaningful results,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett in the release. “His appointment as Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff underscores our administration’s continued commitment to public safety and stronger neighborhoods. I look forward to working with him in this new role to further the positive momentum of our city.”

Bailey will replace Dan Parker, who served as Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff from August 29, 2022, to December 31, 2025, according to the release.

“Chris has demonstrated a strong ability to manage large-scale operations, align resources with strategic priorities, and deliver results in high-pressure environments,” Mayor Hogsett continued. “His unique background positions him to manage large and complex city departments, streamline decision-making, and keep our administration focused on delivering progress for Indianapolis.”

In an email sent by Chief Bailey to IMPD, he wrote, "While this next chapter is an incredible honor, leaving this role, and more importantly, leaving you, is deeply emotional for me."

Bailey also wrote that serving as IMPD's Chief has been the greatest privilege of his professional life.