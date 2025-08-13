IMPD Chief: Mayor's budget proposal key to officer recruitment, retention and violent crime reduction

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett presented a $1.7 billion budget to the City-County Council on Monday, with significant allocations earmarked for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said the funding is a crucial step toward continuing to enhance public safety and strengthening the department.

The proposed budget allocates $358 million towards the IMPD. The largest portion of the money will be used to fund salaries and overtime for all staff.

“This commitment to honoring the labor agreement and showing that commitment to not only paying our officers what they deserve, but also equipping them with what they need to do their job in the 21st century is important, and that has been this mayor's entire goal,” Chief Bailey said.

The department will also address issues surrounding retention and recruitment within the department, which has faced challenges in recent years. As part of this effort, funding has been allocated for three IMPD recruitment classes slated for next year.

Chief Bailey highlighted the department's main objective: reducing violent crime in the city.

Mayor Hogsett's gun violence reduction strategy, implemented in 2022, has led to a roughly 50% decline in criminal homicides since 2021.

The funding for IMPD will also go towards maintaining existing public safety technology, including surveillance cameras and license plate readers.

"Every single day we are seeing examples of how that technology helps us solve crime and stop further crime,” Chief Bailey explained, referring to incidents that were successfully resolved through technology, notably shootings downtown.

Moving forward, Chief Bailey believes this budget lays the groundwork for building on the momentum and progress the department has made, stating, “Major investments in the real-time crime center and our professional staff analysts have been a game changer for our agency. Using situational awareness intelligence allows officers in the field to have more information to make decisions in responding to incidents.”

The chief expressed optimism regarding the department’s focused efforts on pressing issues such as gun violence, overdoses, homelessness and mental health.

As a result of these initiatives, he says the city has seen a substantial 24% reduction in criminal homicides year-over-year, with overall crime decreasing in various categories, including a 17% reduction in non-fatal shootings to date.

Looking toward the future, Chief Bailey affirmed that while priorities may evolve in the coming years, the focus will remain on pursuing violent offenders, enhancing community trust through transparency, engaging with the community and leveraging technology effectively.

On September 22, there will be a public hearing on the 2026 budget, giving residents an opportunity to share their thoughts during public comment.