IMPD Chief Tanya Terry meets with community, City-County Council in first public appearance

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's new Chief of Police, Tanya Terry, met with City-County Councilors and the community at the Public Safety and Criminal Justice meeting on Wednesday night. WRTV was there for a look at what's to come under her leadership.

"We can always stand to have more interaction with our law enforcement in settings like this that are peaceful, where people can ask questions,” Pastor Ken Sullivan Jr. of New Direction Church said.

"For some of you, this may be one of the first times you're hearing from me. And I can promise you it won't be the last,” IMPD’s Chief Tanya Terry said, addressing those in attendance. "Humbled and honored by what truly feels like the opportunity of a lifetime."

Wednesday night, Terry addressed many issues impacting the city, like crime. Terry said conversations about conflict resolution, especially with youth, need to continue.

Terry also addressed a recent viral video, showing an officer's conduct involving juveniles at a traffic stop that has sparked controversy.

"Let me be clear, the words used in that incident were unacceptable. That language does not reflect the values of this department or the professionalism we expect from our officers. We must do better. Context matters. But it does not take away from the impact of those words. This is a moment for accountability, reflection and recommitment to the high standards that our community deserves," said Terry. "At the same time, we should all be asking hard questions about how a minor obtained a stolen loaded firearm and brought it into our community."

Another big topic is Federal Immigration Enforcement.

"IMPD has not changed its stance. Our mission is local public safety. And that means protecting everyone in our city. While we maintain strong partnerships with our federal law enforcement counterparts, IMPD has not entered into any agreements to enforce federal immigration laws," Terry said.

More questions rolled in throughout the meeting, but community members shared they want to continue to build a positive relationship between the community and police.

"Continued dialogue and conversations to see how we act proactively, not in a reactive way, to things that happen in our community. And so, if we already have an understanding about what the community wants and what law enforcement is looking for, I think it helps have a healthier relationship between community and law enforcement," Sullivan said.

Next week, Chief Terry said she will unveil the department's strategic plan. She will be officially confirmed as the new chief at next month's City-County Council meeting.

