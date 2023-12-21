IMPD Chief Taylor reflects on his time as chief, shares what’s ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Last week, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor announced he would be stepping down at the end of the year after four years in the role.

Taylor was appointed chief at the start of a global pandemic and served amid widespread protests against police violence and record homicides in Indianapolis.

IMPD has not yet announced who will be replacing Taylor.

Taylor sat down with WRTV’s Rafael Sanchez to reflect on his time leading the department and discuss what comes next in his journey.