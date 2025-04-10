IMPD seeks public feedback for new 5-year strategic plan development

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD hopes a new 5-year plan with provide solutions to solving violent crime while also addressing the needs of the city’s officers.

“When someone calls 911 they expect someone to come there and help them in a quick fashion and we need officers to do those things” IMPD Chief Chris Bailey told WRTV.

IMPD is partnering with Taylor Advising, a locally owned business with deep connections throughout Indianapolis.

“Our goal is to not write the plan but create space for input,” Marla Taylor told WRTV.

IMPD says developing the new plan comes at a time when the department is a little less than 300 officers short, of the 1743 officers in the city’s budget.

“It’s going to take a number of years even to get back to 1,743 but ultimately 1,743 cops is not enough to police this entire county the way it deserves to be policed," IMPD Chief Baily added.

Provided

Next Steps and Timeline

The anticipated timeline for the strategic plan development is as follows:

· June 2025: Taylor Advising will conclude all input collection.

· November 2025: A first draft of the strategic plan will be made available for public review and comment.

· January 2026: IMPD will announce and implement the final strategic plan.

IMPD says the community will also have opportunities to share their thoughts through meetings, surveys, and focus groups over the next several months.

To fill out the survey click here.