IMPD encourages safety on Indy trails as officers see increase in prohibited e-bikes

INDIANAPOLIS — Marquis Dycus loves to take in all the sights and sounds of nature during his afternoon walks on the Monon Trail.

“I hit the Monon every day. I do like an hour walk all the way from Broad Ripple to 86th street," Dycus said.

Brenna Oakey also makes it a point to get her steps in daily.

“Just to stay active and see new things that aren’t the inside of my house," Oakey said. “Lots of bikers. People on their hot girl walks with drinks and things.”

As the weather gets warmer, more people are walking, running and biking on the trails in Indianapolis.

But IMPD warns that some e-bikes can be dangerous.

“As there’s more use, it’s important we provide more education," Captain Shane Foley said.

Here's a list of what you can and can't do on the trails.

Allowed:



Class 1 e-bikes, pedal-assist only, up to 20 mph

Class 2 e-bikes, throttle or pedal-assist, limited to 20 mph

Pedestrians (walking, running, jogging)

Traditional Bicycles

Rollerblades/Roller-skates

Manual Skateboards

Manual Push Scooters

Wheelchairs & Mobility Devices (including electric mobility aids like Rascal scooters)

Not allowed:



Class 3 e-bikes, pedal-assist bikes that can reach speeds up to 28 mph

Gas-powered vehicles or motorized scooters

Unauthorized motorized vehicles (mopeds, dirt bikes, etc.)

IMPD will be monitoring trail use to ensure everyone's safety. Riders who violate trail rules may face fines or removal from the trail system.

“IMPD North District and other districts, IMPD’s traffic unit and the park rangers are patrolling the Monon to help ensure compliance," Capt. Foley said.

Frequent trail user Colton Jones says he’s cool with cyclists, as long as people are being respectful of others.

“As long as they follow the same rules and let people know, I don’t see a problem with it," Jones said. “Announce yourself and give plenty of space.”