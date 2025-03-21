IMPD hosts recruitment workshop to recruit more women to join law enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is taking proactive steps to recruit more women into law enforcement by hosting a free workshop designed specifically for women interested in joining the force.

The event, titled "Her Badge, Her Impact," will take place this Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at the IMPD Training Academy, located at 901 North Post Road, Door 9.

The workshop aims to provide attendees with valuable insights into the law enforcement profession, including advice from female officers who will share firsthand experiences from various ranks and specialty units, guidance on the hiring process covering application requirements, background checks, and interview preparation, and a mock physical fitness test where participants can experience a practice fitness test with encouragement and guidance from female officers.

WRTV/ IMPD IMPD women's workshop

IMPD has been facing a shortage of approximately 300 officers. In response, initiatives like this workshop seek to tap into the underrepresented female demographic in law enforcement.

Assistant Chief Catherine Cummings highlighted the need for more women in the field.

"50% of the population is women, yet only 12% of our officers are female," said Cummings. "This is an untapped group that we need to encourage to apply."

WRTV/ IMPD IMPD women's workshop

As part of the 30x30 Initiative, a national effort aiming to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030, IMPD is committed to fostering diversity within the department.

"Women bring unique strengths to law enforcement, including communication skills, de-escalation techniques and multitasking abilities," said Cummings.

This workshop presents an opportunity for women to take the first step toward a fulfilling and impactful career in law enforcement. Attendees will leave with a better understanding of the profession and the confidence to pursue a role in public service.

The event details are as follows:



When: Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10 AM – Noon

Where: IMPD Training Academy, 901 North Post Road, Door 9

Attire: Workout casual for those who wish to participate in the fitness test

Who Should Attend: Women interested in exploring a career in law enforcement