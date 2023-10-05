Watch Now
IMPD, IACS searching for a monkey on the loose near Indy’s east side

Posted at 8:13 PM, Oct 04, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A monkey is on the loose on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed officers are assisting animal control in a search for a lost pet monkey.

The monkey is on the loose near 500 Ironridge Court, just south of East Washington Street and South Mitthoefer Road.

IMPD says there are reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but they cannot confirm it is from bites.

