IMPD, IFD to host 10th annual Hoops and Heroes basketball game

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Local firefighters and police officers will hit the hardwood on Saturday for the 10th annual Hoops and Heroes basketball game.

The annual charity game at Indy Metropolitan High School, 1635 W. Michigan St., features the Indianapolis Fire Department versus the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The game honors late IMPD Officer Kim Carmack, who was murdered in 2014 by her ex-husband after enduring six years of domestic violence. IMPD and IFD are partnering with Indy Champions, an organization dedicated to providing support to those affected by domestic violence, for the event.

“Domestic violence is something that we deal with pretty prominently in our department,” IMPD Officer Sydney McDaniel said.

He added that such situations can “become extremely dangerous.”

McDaniel says the event aims to connect victims with aid and resources while honoring Officer Carmack’s memory. “With her situation, and us being close to her, we want to spotlight that with the other victims, and we want to provide them with the resources to get through some situations if they are potential victims of domestic violence.”

Before the game tips off, the Family Fun Fest begins at 1 p.m. Doors will open at this time to allow people to engage with various attractions.

The Family Fun Fest will feature multiple police cars, a fire truck, and potentially a bookmobile. Activities for kids include face painting and a visit from fire safety mascot Firepup.

The IMPD vs. IFD women’s three-on-three game is set for a 2:15 p.m. tip-off, with the men’s game immediately following.

Firefighter Fleming highlighted the event’s role in community engagement.

“They can see us not only in our respective uniforms, but they also get to see us doing something for the community and something fun that a lot of young folks like to do,” Fleming said.

McDaniel hopes the event inspires young people to “just come out, engage with us as public safety officials and just see us in a different light.”

“We’re not in emergency situations; we’re going to be, a lot of us, in plain clothes, we’re going to be out there playing ball, and it’s going to be a great time.”

The police are currently ahead in the game series, having secured the tiebreaker last year. The fire department plans to “tie it up” this year.