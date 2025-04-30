IMPD investigates possible human remains found on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Possible human remains were found on Indy's east side on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report regarding possible human remains discovered in the area of Lexington Avenue and South Irvington Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers, along with an IMPD cadaver dog, located remains believed to be human.

IMPD Homicide detectives have been called to the scene, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office is also involved in the investigation.

The coroner's office will ultimately determine whether the remains are indeed human and will conduct an examination to establish the cause and manner of death.

This story will be updated when more information is available.