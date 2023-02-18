IMPD investigating a man struck and killed at east side church food pantry

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed in a parking lot on the east side.

Just after 9:30 a.m. officers found a man who had been struck in the parking lot at 8000 E. 21st St.

This is in the parking lot of the Old Bethel & Partners Food Pantry directly across from Old Bethel United Methodist Church in Warren Township.

The struck man was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators believe that a female driver accidentally accelerated her car instead of putting it in reverse and struck the adult male in the parking lot,

Police do not suspect alcohol was involved at this time.