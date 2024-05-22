Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

IMPD investigating after 74-year-old man was pulled from north side pond

pond.jpeg
IFD
pond.jpeg
pond2.jpeg
Posted at 6:25 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 18:25:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man who was pulled from a pond on the city’s north side on Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 5700 block of Northdale Lake Court just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a person down in the water.

pond2.jpeg

Divers located the victim and recovered him from the water. He was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

According to IMPD, this incident is being treated as a death investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.