IMPD investigating after 74-year-old man was pulled from north side pond

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man who was pulled from a pond on the city’s north side on Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 5700 block of Northdale Lake Court just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a person down in the water.

IFD

Divers located the victim and recovered him from the water. He was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

According to IMPD, this incident is being treated as a death investigation.