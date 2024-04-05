IMPD investigating after finding juvenile runaway’s body in retention pond on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a runaway juvenile’s body was found in a retention pond on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of Shadow Pointe Lane on reports of a stolen vehicle just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

Officers located the stolen vehicle, which had three juvenile occupants inside, and followed it to the Village Trace neighborhood.

According to IMPD, the three juvenile suspects ran from the car while the vehicle was still moving. Officers chased the driver and second passenger on foot. The two juveniles were detained.

The third juvenile was not found, IMPD says.

On Monday, IMPD was contacted by the mother of the third juvenile, reporting her son as a runaway.

IMPD says the juvenile’s mother said he had run away before and the department did not believe he was in danger.

On Wednesday, police received additional information that led them back to Village Trace. Indiana conservation officers assisted in the search, in which they located the juvenile’s body in a retention pond.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Kaeden Swanigan.

His cause of death will be provided by the Marion County Coroner’s Office after an autopsy.

Anyone with information on his death or the stolen vehicle should contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).