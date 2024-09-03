IMPD investigating body pulled from water on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a body of water on Indy's far east side Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Golf Stream Drive just before 4 p.m. for a death investigation.

When officers arrived, an individual was recovered from the body of water. They were pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

An investigation is now underway.

IMPD did not release any further information.

