IMPD investigating crash that killed a man, his dog near I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and his dog have died following a fatal crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to Sam Jones Expressway near Interstate 465 shortly after 7 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a sedan and a van.

IMPD says the adult male driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A dog that was in his vehicle also died at the scene.

According to IMPD, there were multiple people in the van who had complaints of pain following the crash.

A preliminary investigation shows both vehicles were driving westbound when the sedan rear-ended the van. Police believe the driver of the sedan was intoxicated at the time of the crash.